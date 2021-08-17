TrustVerse Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $397,418.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

