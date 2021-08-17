TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.05

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.05 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.74), with a volume of 106365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The stock has a market cap of £501.17 million and a P/E ratio of 49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

