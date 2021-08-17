Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Head to Head Survey

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $67.16 billion 0.39 $7.96 billion $0.26 39.08 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.42 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tesco and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. The Asia segment includes Malaysia and Thailand. The Tesco Bank segment involves in retail banking and insurance services. The company was founded by John Edward Cohen in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

