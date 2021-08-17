Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 460,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 99,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

