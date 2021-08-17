Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.53

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth $20,002,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $89,683,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.