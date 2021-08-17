U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

USPH stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

