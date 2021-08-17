U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
USPH stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.24.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
