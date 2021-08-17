Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92% Limelight Networks -24.06% -22.68% -11.42%

This table compares Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.02 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -10.75 Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.39 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -18.07

Limelight Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 28 0 2.90 Limelight Networks 1 7 1 0 2.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $67.49, suggesting a potential upside of 62.62%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.16, suggesting a potential upside of 103.80%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Limelight Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

