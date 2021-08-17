UBS Group Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $220.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 715.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

