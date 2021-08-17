UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HENKY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

