UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 68,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

