uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

