Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Review

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Research Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 115.63%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Ucommune International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.04 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -80.00 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.64 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ucommune International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.