Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

