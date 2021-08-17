Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.05.

Shares of ULTA opened at $369.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $283,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 336.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

