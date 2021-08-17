Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,595 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULE. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ULE stock opened at GBX 3,336 ($43.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,566.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

