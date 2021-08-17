UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 62.0% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,300 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 2,041,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,614.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

