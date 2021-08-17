Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $269.94 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

