Unigestion Holding SA Has $349,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

ILMN opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

