Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

