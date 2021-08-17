Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

