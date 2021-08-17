Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Unigold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CVE UGD opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Unigold has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$15.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

