Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.