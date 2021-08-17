Unistake Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $202,205.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00915706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.80 or 0.06963454 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,798 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars.

