Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its target price increased by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of UNI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.56. The company has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Unisync Company Profile
