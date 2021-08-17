Unisync (TSE:UNI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Unisync (TSE:UNI) had its target price increased by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of UNI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.22. Unisync has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.56. The company has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

