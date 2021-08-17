United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

