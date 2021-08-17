Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,768. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

