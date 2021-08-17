Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Universal Insurance worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $837,600. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $441.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

