Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.
Shares of UPST opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $213.90.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.