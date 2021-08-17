Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of UPST opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $213.90.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

