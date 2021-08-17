Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $200.89, but opened at $191.33. Upstart shares last traded at $198.90, with a volume of 38,578 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

