UREEQA Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00135254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00158672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.05 or 1.00276110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.00923538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00700454 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

