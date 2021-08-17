US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

LNG opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $157,486,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.