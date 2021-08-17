US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

