USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children's Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree.

