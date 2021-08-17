USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

