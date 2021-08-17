USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,939 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

