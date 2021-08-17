USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $54,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

