USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $63,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 240.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.25. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 28.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

