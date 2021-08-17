USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $17,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $3,135,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.