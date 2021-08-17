USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFC. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 142.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

