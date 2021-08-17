USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Down 0.2%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 30,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 26,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.