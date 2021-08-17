UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,496. UWM has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

