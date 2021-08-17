Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.