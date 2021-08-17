Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $456,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.25. 3,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,899. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

