VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 114.7% in July

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of BJK opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.