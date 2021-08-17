VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.18

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 275386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

