Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,066,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.