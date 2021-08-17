Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Reduced by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 124,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

