Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

