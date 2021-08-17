Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lowered by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

BND opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

