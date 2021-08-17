Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 76.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,894,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,990. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

